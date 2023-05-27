The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Ashburn on Friday afternoon.
Deputies were called to the crash on northbound Claiborne Parkway near Harry Byrd Highway just after 2:30 p.m. May 26. The preliminary investigation found that the rider lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the guardrail.
Erik E. Grier, 34, of Ashburn, was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Alpy at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
