Loudoun County Fire-Rescue is crediting working smoke alarms with protecting an Ashburn resident who evacuated during a basement fire Sunday afternoon.
According to the report, just before 5 p.m. Feb. 26, fire and rescue units from Ashburn, Moorfield, Lansdowne and Arcola were dispatched to a house fire on Middle Ridge Place in Broadlands. A homeowner, alerted by smoke alarms, discovered smoke coming from the basement of the single-family home. The resident immediately evacuated and called 911.
Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the front door and an active fire in the basement. The fire was contained to the basement level, but the extensive smoke and fire damage displaced the four residents who are staying with family.
No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was incendiary, but continues to investigate the case. As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed.
The office estimated damages at $264,960.
Following the incident, Fire-Rescue highlighted the role smoke detectors played in alerting the resident to the danger.
“Smoke alarms are the first line of defense in alerting a person to the presence of smoke and fire in the home. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” stated Keith Johnson, chief of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System. “This fire would have had a much different outcome if the resident had not been alerted by the smoke alarms and had crucial time to evacuate.”
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue offers free home safety and smoke alarm assessments to all county residents. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 703-737-8093 or go to loudoun.gov/smokealarms.
