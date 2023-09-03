A Sterling man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Friday night.
The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sept. 1 on Stanford Square in Sterling. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to find Alex Omar Cartagena Jr., of Sterling, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Deputies arrested Jaylin E. O’Brien, 18, of Sterling, in the case. He is charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held without bond at the Loudoun Count Adult Detention Center.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and investigators are asking anyone with information to call Det. S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919 or using the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
