The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Arlington man with the gunpoint abduction of a juvenile in South Riding.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday evening shortly before 8 p.m. deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive for a report of an abduction. The preliminary investigation found a man wearing a mask forced the juvenile victim into their car at gunpoint.
Deputies found the suspect was known to the victim, and worked with the Arlington County Police Department to locate and arrest the suspect shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Joshua Patino, 20, of Arlington, has been charged with Abduction, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Brandishing a Firearm, Preventing the Summoning of Law Enforcement, Unlawful Use of a Mask, and Assault and Battery. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Loudoun County.
“These efforts by our detectives and the Arlington County Police Department illustrate the value of collaboration and partnerships among law enforcement in Northern Virginia. I want to thank the Arlington County Police Department for assisting us in quickly apprehending this dangerous individual,” Loudoun Sheriff Mike Chapman stated.
