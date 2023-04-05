The Virginia State Police is investigating a minor aircraft crash that happened at Leesburg Executive Airport Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 2:30 p.m. April 5, small private aircraft was coming in for a landing and skidded off the runway and into the grass.
According to the report, neither the pilot nor the passenger onboard was injured.
The FAA also was notified about the incident..
