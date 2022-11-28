Juvenile petitions are expected to be filed against six teens suspected of breaking into the Restocked Sneakers store in Leesburg early Sunday morning. It is the second burglary reported at the store this month.
According to the report, Leesburg Police officers were dispatched to the Madison Trade Plaza store at 2:38 a.m. Nov. 27 after multiple reports of loud banging noises and subjects fleeing on foot. Officers determined the subjects had shattered the plate glass window and taken an undetermined amount of property from the business.
A perimeter was established and the Fairfax Police helicopter was called to help with the search. Five juveniles were apprehended nearby. A sixth juvenile suspect was not apprehended, but was later identified. Officers recovered stolen merchandise both from the juveniles and from a vehicle they had used. It was determined that the vehicle had been taken from a family member of one of the juveniles without consent.
The investigation will now be turned over to the Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services Unit for the placement of charges against all six juveniles, who range in age from 14-16 years old, according to the Police Department.
Leesburg police were assisted by the Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax County Police Department, and Virginia State Police.
The incident remains under investigation, including to determine if the case is related to the previous, Nov. 17 burglary at the store.
Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about either incident is asked to contact Detective S. Bultrowicz at 703-771-4500 or at sbultrowicz@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
