The Leesburg Police Department today announced that three juveniles have been identified as suspects in two burglaries in which the thieves broke the glass storefronts and stole items.
Two months after six juveniles were charged with the Nov. 27 burglary of Restocked Sneakers, the department announced Jan. 17 that two of those suspects also have been identified as being involved with a similar break-in at the same business that occurred Nov. 17.
In the incidents, perpetrators broke the front glass of the Madison Trade Plaza store and took merchandise valued at $40,000. After the Nov. 17 break-in, discarded merchandise was located nearby in Raflo Park near the W&OD Trail.
The department also announced that investigators have identified a male teenager as the suspect in the Dec. 29 burglary of the Tobacco King store on East Market Street.
In the case, officers determined that the suspect shattered the business’s plate glass door and took merchandise before fleeing on fleeing.
The suspect was identified with the help of the members of the public who provided information after the department released a video still of the suspect, the agency said.
The investigations into both burglaries been turned over to the Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services Unit, the agency stated.
(2) comments
They're going to walk. The cost of doing business in Loudoun will go up. And the quality of life will decline for regular folks in LoCo.
Thank a leftist. This is precisely the environment they want for all of us.
Unfortunately, this is the way it's going throughout the whole country!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.