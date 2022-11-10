Three juveniles face charges of aggravated sexual battery following a Leesburg Police investigation of an assault reported at Smart’s Mill Middle School.
According to the department, the investigation started late last month after a report that a juvenile student may have been assaulted. The investigation revealed that the victim had been assaulted by the suspects at the school during the current school year. No injuries were reported by the victim.
The juveniles were remanded to the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center on detention orders. The cases will be adjudication in the Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
