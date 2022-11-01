On Oct. 26, Loudoun County celebrated three new graduates of the Adult Drug Treatment Court in a ceremony at the Loudoun County Courthouse.
“These Adult Drug Treatment Court graduates have demonstrated a commitment to their own health and healing, as well as that of their friends, families and fellow community members,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated. “We commend their hard work and dedication and encourage them to continue building on their great success as they move to the next phase of their wellness journey.”
The drug court is a specialized court docket with judicial monitoring of intensive treatment and strict supervision for substance-abusing defendants in drug-related cases, diverting those people from prison sentences. The primary goal is to reduce recidivism and the program is documented to reduce the costs to taxpayers compared to the normal criminal docket.
Participation is voluntary, and only available to a limited number of nonviolent offenders with substance use disorders. They undergo an intense regimen of substance abuse and mental health treatment, case management, drug testing and probation supervision while reporting to regularly scheduled status hearings before a judge.
The program is a collaboration among the Circuit Court and Clerk of the Circuit Court, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Public Defender, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, and the county Department of Community Corrections and Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services.
