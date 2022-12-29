A look as some of the top courts and cops stories of 2022.
Jury Issued Convictions in Walmart Shooting
A Loudoun Circuit Court jury in May handed down guilty verdicts against a Sterling man who shot at two deputies—severely injuring one—last year in the Dulles Crossing Plaza Walmart store.
Steven E. Thodos faces sentences of 20 years to life in prison on the three most serious charges, two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and aggravated malicious wounding. He also was found guilty of two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, which carry mandatory minimum three-year prison sentences, and grand larceny.
A sentencing hearing is set for March 20.
The incident began just before 5 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, when loss prevention officers at the Sterling Walmart detained Thodos on suspicion of stealing items, claiming he was “skip scanning” merchandise at the checkout—that is, putting some items with his purchases without processing them in the payment system.
Thodos was being held in a room with the civilian security officers and two other suspected shoplifters when Deputy First Class Camron Gentry arrived. The suspect resisted the deputy’s efforts to pat him down and search him. When Deputy First Class Charles Ewing arrived, they tried together but were thrown to the ground. They said Thodos then pulled out a handgun and fired at them. The loss prevention officers also sustained injuries. As the suspect ran from the security office and out of the store, Ewing fired shots at Thodos, striking him in the arm.
Thodos then stole a pickup from a nearby business and led law enforcement on a chase down Rt. 28 into Fairfax County, where he crashed and later was arrested.
Brambleton Murder Suspect was Captured in Dubai
The investigation into the Dec. 30, 2021, murder of 57-year-old Brambleton resident Najat Chemlali Goode kicked of an international manhunt for her suspected killer.
Furqan Syed was apprehended in Dubai in March following a coordinated effort with the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Police, and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
Syed, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He fled the country in the days after the killing.
A second suspect in the case was initially charged with being an accessory to the killing for driving Syed to and from the Goode’s home. Days before his scheduled trial, county prosecutors brought a more serious charge of conspiracy to commit murder. At trial, the Circuit Court judge dismissed the case, finding that there was insufficient evidence to support the charge.
Syed is scheduled for a 15-day jury trial starting April 3.
Decker Cold Case Closed with Conviction
Eleven years after 21-year-old Bethany Anne Decker was reported missing, investigators finally closed the case.
During a Nov. 17 Circuit Court hearing, Ronald D. Roldan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He faces a sentence of five to 40 years in prison. A hearing is scheduled Feb. 21.
Roldan was living with Decker in Ashburn when she went missing in 2011. Decker was five months pregnant and in her final semester at George Mason University. Her car was left in the parking lot of her apartment complex, and she has never been found.
Roldan had been a person of interest in the case since Decker’s disappearance but was not charged in the case until November 2020.
General Assembly Elected 2 New Judges
The General Assembly this year elected two Loudoun judges who began their terms Dec. 1.
The legislature cemented its decision to not re-elect Circuit Court Judge Jeanette A. Irby to a second eight-year term by appointing District Court Judge Matthew Parke Snow to her bench seat.
The assembly then elected Leesburg attorney William R. Fitzpatrick to fill Snow’s District Court seat for a six-year term.
While already actively taking cases, the judges are scheduled to have their formal investiture ceremonies in January.
Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Bob McDonnell in 2013 following the retirement of Judge James H. Chamblin and was subsequently elected to a full eight-year term in 2014, was appointed to a second eight-year term.
Irby was elected to the bench in 2014 to fill the seat of retired Judge Thomas D. Horne. In January, she was endorsed for reelection in the state Senate, but her name was pulled from the nomination list by the House of Delegates. That action followed a December 2021 joint meeting of the House Courts of Justice Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee during which she was questioned about low scores in the Judicial Performance Evaluations.
Snow was elected to the District Court judgeship in 2020.
Fitzpatrick was a principal with Sevila, Saunders, Huddleston & White. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, he served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Loudoun County and an assistant public defender in Fairfax County and Roanoke.
Collins Faces Life Sentence in Sterling Murder
The investigation into the July 8, 2020, fatal shooting of Jose I. Escobar Menendez on a Sterling street ended in guilty pleas by the two suspects.
Gavin Collins pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during his trial in August. That conviction carries a sentence of life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 2.
The co-defendant Joshua Mark Hunter pleaded guilty to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and the charge of robbery with a gun. A voluntary manslaughter conviction, a Class 5 felony, carries a sentence of one to 10 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19.
According to evidence in the case, the two men were on a five-day methamphetamine bender and looking for ways to get money. They lured Escobar to meet them at the Village at Potomac Falls apartment complex where they shot him and took his car. They sold it for $500 in Prince William County.
Murder Suspect Released, Recaptured
The 2021 murder case against a Round Hill man moved to Circuit Court this year, but the move closer to trial was far from ordinary.
Stone L. Colburn, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in July 2021 following the fatal stabbing of Natalie Crow at their home in Round Hill’s Stoneleigh neighborhood. Since his arrest he has been held at Central State Hospital in Petersburg undergoing psychiatric review after being declared unfit to stand trial.
As his evaluating doctor was preparing to declare Colburn unfit to stand trial, county prosecutors sought to keep him in the rehabilitation process longer by filing a new charge in Circuit Court.
The maneuver went awry when Colburn was released from the Loudoun jail after the original charges were dropped in District Court, even though a new charge already had been filed in Circuit Court. Colburn was apprehended while traveling with his family near Savannah, GA. The incident resulted in finger-pointing between the Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney over who allowed a person suspected of murder to be released from the county jail.
Colburn has since returned to Central State Hospital for treatment. A Jan. 5 status hearing is scheduled.
Fugitive Sex Offender Captured After 2 Decades
A 45-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a girl in 2001 is expected to plead guilty Feb. 9 following a two-decade-long international law enforcement search.
Franklin Antonio Carcamo Giron faces two charges of rape of a juvenile under the age of 13 years old. He was arrested in September 2001, but fled after being released from jail on bond prior to his court date.
In 2019, Leesburg Police detectives and the department’s crime and traffic analyst determined that Carcamo Giron was living in eastern El Salvador. He was arrested there on Aug. 18, 2020, and finally extradited to Loudoun two years later.
Leesburg Bank Robber Sent to Prison
The 66-year-old Winchester man who was arrested following a three-county police chase one day after robbing a Leesburg bank was sentence to four years in prison.
On Nov. 19, 2021, Kenneth W. Sencindiver entered the M&T Bank on East Market Street and handed a bank teller a note demanding cash from her drawer and claiming there were armed accomplices waiting outside. He left the bank with about $525 in cash, but a dye pack exploded before he got to the car where his son was waiting for him nearby.
Sencindiver was charged with robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, two counts of transporting a weapon by a felon, and three counts of possession of ammunition by a felon. He pleaded guilty to two charges—robbery with threat or intimidation, and possession or transporting ammunition by a convicted felon.
Leesburg Murder Case Heads to Trial
The Leesburg man charged with murder in the April 4, 2022, fatal shooting of his cousin is scheduled for Jan. 17 trial.
Investigators said Nelson Coronado Jr. shot Javaun Wright, 21, of Waldorf, MD, inside a Fort Evans Road apartment in Leesburg.
During a preliminary hearing in September, testimony indicated Wright was acting aggressively after taking prescription drugs and alcohol earlier in the evening and the shooting happened after he fought with a female acquaintance who was trying to calm him and then lunged at Coronado, who shot him.
While the case presented elements of self-defense, District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh ruled there was probable cause to send the case to a grand jury, which issued a second-degree murder indictment.
Son Charged in Death of Brewery Industry Leader
The son of a longtime and well-known Loudoun brewer has been undergoing mental evaluation following an April assault that left his father dead and him facing a murder charge.
Dean Lake, 57, was found dead in his Leesburg home with apparent blunt force trauma to his upper body. In a long brewing career, he was the co-founder and head brewer of the former Dog Money Restaurant & Brewery, which operated on Catoctin Circle from 2016 to 2020. Most recently, Lake was the director of operations at Black Hoof Brewing in downtown Leesburg.
Leesburg Police charged his son Schuyler Lake, 21, with second degree murder, credit card theft, and credit card fraud in connection with Dean Lake’s death. The case is pending in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
