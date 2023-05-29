The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Rt. 15 at Tail Race Road near Aldie on Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 3 p.m. May 28, deputies responded to that location for a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, a pick-up truck hauling a horse trailer, and an SUV. According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the truck, causing the truck to lose control and strike the SUV.
The operator of the motorcycle, Thomas A. Miller, 61, of Charles Town, WV, and the driver of the SUV, Pedro J. Sera-Leyva, 68, of Leesburg, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The Virginia State Police and Loudoun County Animal Services assisted at the scene. The horses were not injured, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Lotz at 703-777-1021.
It was the second fatal motorcycle crash in Loudoun during the Memorial Day weekend. An Ashburn man was killed in a crash on Claiborne Parkway on Friday afternoon.
