Two suspects face felony charges in connection with the July 12 theft of a dog from a Leesburg home.
The stolen Cane Corso Pittbull mix was recovered safely on July 28, according to Leesburg Police.
The charges stem from a residential burglary that occurred at 8:30 a.m. July 12. The victim reported that someone broke into the home and took two-year-old Gelato. No other items were taken, including another dog that was also in the home.
Dabryn Norris, 22, of Brambleton, was arrested Aug. 5 and Taylor Ward, 21, of Leesburg, was arrested Aug. 7.
Norris is charged with stealing an animal, breaking and entering, conspiracy to steal an animal, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Ward is charged with conspiracy to steal an animal and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. All the charges are felonies. They have been released from jail on bond.
Investigators determined that Ward previously owned the dog, but had voluntarily surrendered custody of the animal last year.
Buta's history of going soft on animal-related crimes is well-documented.
How about sending a message that this isn't DC and the people of Loudoun will not tolerate animal cruelty... Can you do that Buta?
