The Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested two men in connection with a burglary reported at a storage yard on Dominion Energy property near Aldie.
At 12:38 a.m., Feb. 11, deputies were called to Auburn Farm Road for a report of two man cutting a fence at the storage yard that Dominion Energy had leased to another entity. Deputies caught two suspects along with a bag with wire cutters.
Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 38, both from Manassas, were charged with possession of burglary tools, attempted larceny, trespassing, destruction of property, and conspiracy to commit larceny. Both were transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Macmillan was held without bond. Settles was given a $7,500 secured bond.
While there is heightened concern nationwide about potential attacks on the power grid, the agency said it appeared the pair were intending to steal copper wire. Dominion Energy officials confirmed there was no breach of an adjacent power substation, according to the report
The Virginia State Police and the Fairfax County Police Department helicopter assisted in the investigation.
