Prince Edward, the youngest brother of England’s King Charles III, visited Morven Park on Tuesday for a meeting on expanding The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award into the Washington, DC, region.
Edward became Duke of Edinburgh earlier this year, following his late father and, briefly, his oldest brother, Charles.
According to a press release, the meeting at Morven Park focused on the recent announcement that the program would expand into the Washington, DC, region, and how to do that. The award offers a framework for structured, non-formal education for young people ages 14 to 24, who develop their own programs with support from adult volunteers. Through a program combining volunteer service, skills development, and physical recreation, they work toward Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards. The award operates in more than 130 countries.
Edward holds the Gold Award himself, and is the patron and chairman to the global Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation. The award was founded in 1956 by his father, Prince Philip. The award expanded into the U.S. in 2016 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Chicago, and today is offered in Maryland at Holton Arms School, in Virginia through the Boy Scouts of Tidewater Boy Scout Council and in Washington, DC, at the British International School of DC.
“We are excited to grow the availability of the Award in the DC metro area,” Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award USA CEO Buffy Higgins-Beard stated. “As always, we are working to be sure the cost to participate and undertake activities is not a barrier as the Award is open to all young people inclusive of their background, circumstances, and self-defined interests.”
"We were honored to host HRH and the members of Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award USA in Morven Park,” Morven Park Executive Director Stacey Metcalfe stated. “Their mission resonates deeply with our Morven Park Center for Civic Impact’s goal of empowering children to find a confident voice that will inform the actions of engaged and motivated citizens. We are inspired by the long-term commitment to young people around the globe exemplified by the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award."
The meeting was hosted by Lara and Eric Major, who sold his Leesburg medical device company K2M to Stryker for $1.4 billion in 2018. Other attendees included Metcalfe, Higgins-Beard, Award USA Chair Ryan Ruskin. The event was conducted in secrecy, with the public notified afterward through a press release and approved photos.
Learn more about the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award USA at usaward.org and about Morven Park at morvenpark.org.
