Voters in Loudoun’s four Democratic primary races Tuesday largely went for party establishment candidates, picking as their November nominees incumbents Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj and Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), financier Kannan Srinivasan to run for an open House seat, and Leesburg attorney Russet Perry for the state senate.
Biberaj’s race, against challenger Elizabeth Lancaster, drew unusual national attention for a local primary.
That countywide race saw both the most votes cast and the closest results of the night in Loudoun. Biberaj won the nomination with 56% of the vote, 13,044 votes to Lancaster’s 10,347, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
In the closing days of the primary race, well-funded conservative political action committees had stepped into the race to campaign for Lancaster.
“We had this crazy Republicans coming in to try to vote in our election. You need to stay in your lane,” Biberaj said during an election night party at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn. “We said that to the governor, we said it to the Attorney General, we now say it to the Republicans, stay in your lane. We get to pick our Democratic nominee. You want to run your people, you run them in November.”
And she called for voters to replace county Republican Sheriff Mike Chapman.
“We need to elect a new sheriff. I’m saying it on the record now,” she said. “And the reason why I’m saying it is because I spent three and a half years unnecessarily fighting somebody who does not see the success of safety. I’m calling it out because now is the time to do that. If he wants to ever come to the table and be a partner, I welcome him.”
She said the Sheriff’s Office is “hit or miss” in sharing timely information with prosecutors, especially in less-serious crimes.
“We want to be partners in their decision making. We want to be partners in their evidence gathering. We want to be partners so that we can prosecute a case. When we get the case, the case is pretty much done based on their perspective. What we want to do, we want to be part of that process so the right information is gathered so that when we go to court, it's ready to be presented,” she said.
In a statement Tuesday night, Lancaster congratulated Biberaj.
“Our campaign was one of competence and progress, and I am both overwhelmed and humbled by the number of Loudoun citizens who came out to support me,” Lancaster stated. “And while we were not successful at the ballot box tonight, I look forward to continuing to push for change, both inside of the courtroom and out, as I have done for the last 18 years. I encourage our current and future elected officials to continue to move our county forward in a compassionate, safe, fair, and competent way."
“Elizabeth Lancaster’s been in the community 15 years. I've been there for 30. So, she's an integral part of our community and I welcome her contributions in thought or practice as to what we do,” Biberaj said.
Biberaj will now run against Republican nominee Robert Anderson. He served as commonwealth’s attorney from 1996 to 2003.
Subramanyam is running in a newly drawn 32nd Senate District in which Sen. John Bell (D-13) was previously considered the incumbent. But Bell announced he would not seek reelection after a cancer diagnosis and endorsed Subramanyam, now in his second term in the House of Delegates, as his successor.
Sterling dentist Ibraheem Samirah entered the race soon after, triggering the primary. Samirah previously served in the House of Delegates as a Democrat after winning a special and then general election in 2019, but in 2021 lost the seat to a Democrat primary challenge from Del. Irene Shin (D-86).
Subramanyam fended off that challenge Tuesday with 74% of the vote, 10,090 votes to Samirah’s 3,574, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
“I love eastern Loudoun. It’s my home. It’s where I got married, where I have my kids. And I can’t wait to run in November and keep the seat blue and win this election,” Subramanyam said Tuesday night. “In the end, this is about the people of eastern Loudoun. I feel like my life experiences and my view are similar to the community here. So, I love the fact that I can reach out to people and they can reach out to me. It’s such a wonderful community.”
Subramanyam, too, said Republicans had sought to influence the Democratic primary.
“I was a little bit surprised that Republicans thought they could infiltrate our election, and I think it just shows that we are the stronger campaign and we will be the stronger campaign in November,” he said.
He now moves to a general election contest against Republican nominee Greg Moulthrop.
“My general election pitch doesn’t change from the primary pitch, which is I’m all about getting things done, even if it means working across the aisle,” Subramanyam said.
The 31st Senate District primary race between Perry and Cummings was more a contest between local and state or national Democrats. Cummings had endorsements from local Democrats including fellow Town Council members and county supervisors, while Perry had no endorsement from local elected officials but many from current and former state and federal officeholders, including much of Loudoun’s state Democratic delegation, Congressional Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) and former Gov. Ralph Northam, along with regional, statewide and national political action committees.
Perry brought in 68% of the vote, 6,479 votes to Cummings’s 3,103.
She now enters what is expected to be one of the most competitive races of the year and one of a handful of races that could swing control of the Senate. She faces the wealthiest candidate in a Loudoun race, Juan Pablo Segura, the son of McLean billionaire Enrique Segura.
Srinivasan’s primary campaign posted a similar percentage, with 68% of the vote and 3,498 votes to challenger Sirisha Kompalli’s 1,680. He was the county Democratic committee’s 2019 nominee for treasurer, seeking unsuccessfully to unseat longtime Treasurer Roger Zurn. He also served as Loudoun Democratic party treasurer. He now enters a race for the 26th House of Delegates District against Republican nominee Rafiuddin Khaja.
