Ram Venkatchalam has announced he will run for a seat on the county Board of Supervisors in the newly created Little River District. He will seek the Republican nomination.
“The first supervisor from Little River should be representative not only of the district, but also of the growing diversity of Loudoun County itself, and I am that candidate,” Venkatchalam stated.
The Little River District was created during the most recent redistricting, a new southwestern district to replace to Blue Ridge District. It includes Middleburg, Aldie, Willowsford and Brambleton. With the new districts in place, there is no incumbent for the seat—Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) lives in Purcellville, which has been drawn out of the district.
So far two Democrats have stepped into a primary race for the seat, Lissa Savaglio and Laura TeKrony.
A 14-year Brambleton resident, Venkatchalam ran for the Blue Ridge District seat on the School Board in 2019, losing to now-Vice Chair Ian Serotkin. He has served on the county’s Transit Advisory Board since 2017, and as its chair since 2020. Previously he has served as resident vice president and director of the Brambleton HOA, and as a Loudoun County election officer.
In his announcement, he wrote the next Board of Supervisors should focus on “common sense solutions” rather than “divisive social issues and national agendas.”
“I am committed to the core purposes of local government, including economic development, education, public safety, and transportation, and to keeping taxes down while improving our quality of life,” Venkatachalam stated.
Venkatachalam, 42, works as an IT consultant for consulting firm Deloitte. His son and daughter attend Loudoun County Public Schools in elementary school.
