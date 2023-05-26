Juan Pablo Segura addressed the Middleburg Town Council on Thursday to introduce his idea to help launch the use of transferable development rights in Loudoun County and increase it in other areas of the commonwealth through an online sales platform.
The Republican candidate in the 31st Senate District described the concept as a “supercharged TDR exchange,” the cornerstone of his “contract for conservation” that he is urging other candidates to sign onto. Geary Higgins, the Republican candidate in the 30th House District, joined Segura at the meeting pledging his support for the program.
Loudoun County does not have a TDR program, but supervisors are beginning talks on the issue. A transferable development right is a real estate asset that can be moved from property in designated sending zones to property in designated receiving zones. One concept under consideration is to permit greater density for data centers if they purchase development rights of rural land, which would then be preserved.
Segura said that zoning restrictions and other conventional approaches are not adequately protecting open spaces. Conservation was not a Republican or Democratic or east versus west issue, but one that benefits all Virginians, he added.
Segura said he envisions the program being operated by a newly created office of innovation within the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation. He said he planned to meet with each town council in Loudoun to introduce the program.
He also plans a June 1 campaign event at the Middleburg American Legion Post to publicly sign the conservation contract.
All the TDR program does is take development rights from land that would not or could not be developed and turns it into houses
After literally decades of Republicans standing in the way of PDR and TDR programs and demagoguing those organizations who championed them (like the Piedmont Environmental Council) I'm glad to at least see republican candidates giving the ideas lip service.
With that said, I'm voting for the other guy. The 'Pubs are too late to the party to be credible.
"Credible?" The Dems had full control of state govt for all of 2020 and 2021. They rammed through whatever they wanted. Same with Loudoun County Board--for many years now. What's been done on TDR by the "credible" guys?
