Sterling financier Kannan Srinivasan on Monday formally rolled out his campaign for House of Delegates 26th District with a range of endorsements from national, state, and local Democrats.
“My experience in both the public and private sectors will serve the residents of Loudoun and Virginians across the Commonwealth well,” Srinivasan stated. “I will fight for our public schools, stand up for gun safety, and protect abortion rights.”
Srinivasan immigrated from India in 1993 and has been a Loudoun resident for almost 25 years, according to his campaign. He most recently has worked as a director of finance at device warranty and insurance company Asurion and vice president for finance at celebrity chef José Andrés’s restaurant business, the José Andrés Group.
Srinivasan said his values come from experience, including being hit by a truck as a young man and being denied Medicaid assistance. He now serves as vice chair of the Virginia State Medicaid Board, and on the Loudoun Economic Development Advisory Commission.
In 2019, Srinivasan ran unsuccessfully against Republican Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn.
He launched his House of Delegates campaign with 20 Democratic endorsements, including Loudoun elected officials U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10); state senators Jennifer Boysko (D-33) and Barbara Favola (D-31); state delegates David Reid (D-32) and Irene Shin (D-86); Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) and supervisors Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) and Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run); Loudoun School Board Member Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) and former Leesburg Vice Mayor Marty Martinez.
“Kannan Srinivasan has been a public servant for years,” Randall stated. “I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy for Virginia State Delegate and will do all I can to help him become a member of the Virginia General Assembly.”
Srinivasan’s campaign had first organized in the neighboring 27th House District, which would have put him in a primary contest with Loudoun School Board member Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), one of the six School Board members to vote against releasing a Fairfax law firm’s independent report into the school district’s handling of repeated sexual assaults in Loudoun high schools.
He is the only announced candidate in the newly configured district, which has no incumbent. The district lies west and south of Dulles Airport and stretches from the Dulles Greenway to the southeastern corner of Loudoun County.
