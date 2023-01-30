Speaking to a standing-room-only crowd in a barn at the Wheatland Equestrian Center on Saturday afternoon, entrepreneur Juan Pablo Segura kicked off his first run for elected office—to represent Loudoun and Fauquier counties in the newly reconfigured 31st state Senate District.
The son of McLean billionaire Enrique Segura, Segura and his wife Cecilia moved to western Loudoun County during the pandemic. He is founder of the District Dounuts franchise and Babyscripts, a company that produces virtual maternity care software.
Segura, seeking the Republican nomination, pledged to put his entrepreneurial spirit to work in Richmond disrupting the status quo.
“We all want the same things. Freedom, not tyranny. Opportunity, not things; That breeds mediocrity. Innovation, not stagnation. Stronger families, not ideological insanity. And the list goes on and on,” Segura said. “Common sense, excellence, opportunity, and trust—these are the values that all Virginians can rally around—the values that give us the strength to solve the problems. And boy, do we have a lot of problems here in Virginia.”
“As an entrepreneur who’s basically dedicated my entire career to disrupting and fixing a broken healthcare industry and ineffective processes, I can tell you that the definition of stagnation is avoiding asking hard questions, to not solve problems,” he said. “I mean, I get it it's easier to sweep something under the rug than to address it head on. But that's not who I am.”
Segura said his business experience would have a big impact in the General Assembly.
“Before I took a turn into politics, I spent the last 10 years transforming a broken maternal health care industry,” he said. ”Did you know that we spend more money per capita on healthcare here in the United States than in any other country in the world, yet we have the worst outcomes for any developed country in the world? It took a transformative innovator to begin to disrupt this space. And that's the point. Disruption requires a fresh perspective. And I will bring just that to Richmond.”
Segura called for a rebalancing of the public agenda he said was being controlled by extremists, both in Richmond and locally.
“We need to come together as Republicans, Independents and Democrats to defeat the agenda of the radical left. Because the radical left doesn’t fight for you; it fights to control you,” he said. “And that's very important. Just look at what's happened in the short three years that Democrats had control here in Virginia—ineptitude and blind ideology.
“And we can talk about a few examples: the prolonged and unnecessary shutdowns that have almost broken our children's ability to learn; ignoring the voice of parents in our schools; maniacally imposing equity that ends up systematically oppressing minority students; and a George Soros-backed commonwealth's attorney that refuses to prosecute criminals. That's just not my opinion, by the way. She made it her official policy two weeks ago,” Segura said. “So what am I going to do about it? I'm running to bring people together to solve real problems—no pushing agendas or grandstanding, just leadership focused on a common goal to work for the citizens of this great Commonwealth. Clearly, there's no leadership in the woke agenda.”
Segura was introduced at the rally by his priest, Father Michael Sliney, of the Lumen Institute, and newly elected Loudoun County School Board member Tiffany Polifko.
Sliney said he has known Segura for more than 20 years.
“I can say that I am convinced that he has a very deep, deep integrity is a very sound character. He has a very deep and real faith. And he has a huge heart. And I stand by every one of those comments. I know him, I know him. He's a good man and he really cares about people,” Sliney said.
Polifko said Segura would be a strong partner in the fight for better schools, including holding students to higher standards and protecting parental rights.
“It's happening to our children all across this country in our school systems—lowered standards, devaluing merit, parent’s rights being violated, children's civil rights being violated, all under the guise of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Polifko said. “The meek shall inherit the Earth, but it is the bold and courageous leaders who are the executors of the will. What we need is a renewal in leadership. The Republican Party will not be the saviors of our children; it will be the fighters. It will be the fighters who seek truth and who value and fight for the fabric of the founding principles that make America the greatest nation in our world.”
“What we need right now is bare-knuckle brawlers who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves, touch the third rail, and defend our children by calling out the lies and holding up the truth and having the courage to speak the truth. That is why I'm so grateful that we have Juan Pablo Segura leading the charge of the renewal of leadership in the state of Virginia,” she said.
Segura said a life lesson instilled by his father, a native of Argentina who came to the U.S. to build a better life for his family, was to never give up.
“You should never hear from any leader that the end objective of any mission is equity. Right?” he said. “Because hard work and never giving up doesn't just breed perseverance, it makes you a better person. … And we know this from our community. Immigrants never give up. Hard working single mothers never give up. National Merit Scholars never give up. If you're lonely and scared and need help, never give up. If you've lost your job, never give up. If you came to Loudoun and Fauquier to pursue the American dream, never give up. Because by never giving up, you will find a strength inside you that you never thought you had. And I promise you that when I go to Richmond, I will never give up for you.”
Segura is the only candidate seeking the Republican nomination in the district after last week’s announcement by Geary Higgins that he was dropping out of the race and would run for the 30th House District seat instead. The Democrats plan a June 20 primary between Zach Cummings and Russet Perry for the 31st Senate District nomination.
I heard Juan Pablo Segura speak at a recent Loudoun school-board meeting. He's very poised & articulate. But I question his association with Tiffany Polifko. She's linked to a group that's perceived by many to be extremely racist. I'm afraid Mr. Segura is a bit too Far Right for my cup of tea. Nevertheless, I give him credit for remaining true to his convictions. Happy Groundhog Day Loudoun!
