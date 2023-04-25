Former Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio has ended her campaign for the Board of Supervisors’ Little River District seat.
In her announcement, Savaglio threw her support behind the other candidate in a Democratic primary race, Laura TeKrony, a longtime aide to County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).
“While this decision saddens me, I am heartened by the knowledge that we have a solid champion in Laura TeKrony, who will fight for Democratic principles, seek to limit unwarranted development in Western Loudoun, and protect our families,” Savaglio stated.
Savaglio stepped down as chair of the county Democratic committee in November to launch her campaign for the newly drawn Little River District even as the last ballots for that November’s election were still coming in. She has been active in politics and the committee since 2016.
TeKrony has worked in Randall’s office since 2016, and is also an aide in the office of Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg). She serves on the Aldie Heritage Association board among other community involvement.
The decision leaves TeKrony uncontested for the Democratic nomination. She will compete against Republican Ram Venkatchalam. The district will have no incumbent in the race—it most resembles the current Blue Ridge District, but Blue Ridge Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R) lives in Purcellville, which was drawn out of the district. Buffington has also announced he will not seek a third term on the board.
More candidates could also still jump into the race; the deadline for candidates to file for the November election is June 20. Learn more about voting at elections.virginia.gov or loudoun.gov/vote.
No Chris it’s not a back room deal. Laura out fund raised her opponent by 10 and is much more qualified has lived in the district and it’s not a carpet bagger that moved into the district just to run. Laura truly cares for the residents of Western Loudoun. I wish we could get some other new candidates to run against the unopposed eastern supervisors who need to leave, we need new blood governing Loudoun County.
Gee, who will do the actual work in Randall’s office. One of her staff went to jail for embezzlement and now this one will be busy campaigning until November.
Back room party bosses made a choice. Sort of like how the democrat establishment won't permit any presidential primary debates. Same way they cheated Bernie... It's who they are. Party First- total power and control always.
