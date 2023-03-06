Former state delegate and Herndon dentist Ibraheem Samirah on Monday announced he will run for the 32nd state Senate district, launching a primary contest with Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87).
Samirah said he had first planned another run for House of Delegates.
“Now that Kannan Srinivasan has entered the Democratic primary to represent the 26th House District, I feel confident that the people of Brambleton and South Riding will get the progressive and diverse leadership they deserve,” Samirah stated. “By shifting my focus to the 32nd State Senate District, I can ensure that Loudoun County is getting the best possible representation up and down the ballot. The more progressives that our movement sends to Richmond, the better.
Although it will be the first election in the district after it was drawn up in redistricting, Sen. John J. Bell (D-13) was the only incumbent in the heavily blue-leaning district. Bell announced last week he would not seek election again, following a cancer diagnosis.
“I am sorry to see Senator John Bell leave office because he is a role model for what public service is supposed to look like. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to continuing his legacy as the representative of the 32nd State Senate District,” Samirah stated.
Samirah was elected to the House of Delegates in a February 2019 special election and was re-elected to a full term that November. In 2021, he lost a Democratic primary to now-Del. Irene Shin (D-86), the director of a civic engagement nonprofit who lives in Herndon who was endorsed by the state Democratic party.
“My representation of my community has delivered progress on the issues of the environment, healthcare, housing, and education. Loudouners deserve a state Senator who will champion their progressive vision for the Commonwealth of Virginia through a Virginian Green New Deal, state-level Medicare for All, and housing policy that makes sure they aren’t one housing market crash away from financial ruin in these tough economic times,” Samirah stated.
Samirah is the son of Palestinian immigrants and the first Afro-Arab American elected to the General Assembly, according to his campaign. The campaign also said if elected, he would be the first Muslim to represent Northern Virginia or Loudoun in the General Assembly. He would be only the third Muslim in the state legislature’s history, following Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul (D-11), first elected in 2011, and Midlothian Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-10), elected in 2019.
Samirah’s campaign website is samirah4delegate.com.
(5) comments
Isn't this the guy who wants to de-fund the police? The same guy who was at the insurrection at the White House in 2020, and screamed like a baby that he was an "elected official" when the cops confronted him? The same guy who wants to eliminate single family homes, and seize control of zoning away from local governments, so Soviet style apartments can be placed in any neighborhood without zoning considerations? The same guy who even Dems kicked to the curb in the last cycle?
Better think this one over South Riding. This guy is poison to any community.
You better see your optometrist because the vision is blurred. Any more progressive influences need to be eradicated. "Loudouners deserve a state Senator who will champion their progressive vision"
Attention, the last thing LOCO needs is more Progressives, you have destroyed the county and the School Board with your liberal thoughts and ideas. Just go away and go hide from where ever you came from. Our taxes are out of control, our BOS is out of control funding ideas and programs that are not critical to the basic needs of the citizens.
People have to work and live and not everyone can live in LOCO where they work, it has been like that for generations. Our BOS has just offered to pay 4-5 Million dollars more for a piece of property than it is worth.
This County needs to buckle down and tighten the purse strings, but the Liberals will tax and spend us into more debt and more taxes.
Just say NO to Progressives
Wow. This is a hard one. I like Ibraheem Samirah. I also like Suhas Subramanyam. They're both great leaders who care deeply about treating everyone with Equity. Well, someone has to win & someone has to lose. Whatever the outcome, I'm confident there will be great representation in the 32nd state Senate District. Happy International Women's Day Loudoun!
By definition, it's impossible to "treat[] everyone with equity."
