April Chandler, a staff aid to School Board member Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), has announced her campaign for the seat next fall. Reaser is not seeking re-election, running instead for the 27th District seat in the state House of Delegates.
Chandler, a mother of two, is a licensed teacher who substitutes in several Sterling elementary and middle schools and has been a community volunteer for more than 15 years, volunteering for various local and national civic organizations.
According to her press relase, she has worked in early childhood education and has served in leadership positions for Algonkian District Parent Teacher organizations. She said she focuses on advancing learning opportunities for all county students, and supports teachers and staff.
Earlier in her career, Chandler worked in a bipartisan government affairs firm at a Washington, DC law firm and in the legal department at Capital One. As a School Board member, Chandler said she would advocate for every student, teacher and staff member and to make sure they have the tools they need to be successful.
“My husband and I first moved to Loudoun County so that our children would have the opportunity to learn from incredible teachers and benefit from the world-class educational resources that LCPS offers,” Chandler said. “I’m running to represent Algonkian District, but I want all children to have access to those same opportunities, and I am committed to making sure that LCPS schools have the resources they need to inspire the next generation.”
Chandler lives in CountrySide with her husband, two children, and two dogs. She is a graduate of the College of Charleston.
(1) comment
A continuation of the problem!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.