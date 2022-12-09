Laura TeKrony, a longtime aide to County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), is campaigning to represent the new Little River District on the Board of Supervisors, setting up a primary contest with former Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio.
“I am running for Little River Supervisor because our new district needs an experienced public servant. We are the most diverse district, covering three distinct land-use policy areas with the highest growth rate in the county. As a current legislative aide, I understand public service, and land use policies. I have the institutional knowledge and relationships needed to best serve our district,” she stated in a press release announcing her campaign.
TeKrony has worked in Randall’s office since 2016, has lived in Aldie for 18 years, and serves on the Aldie Heritage Board among other community involvement. She is also an aide in the office of Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg).
In her announcement, she wrote she supports an effective multimodal transportation network, promoting public transit and bike and pedestrian facilities, adequately funding public schools, keeping communities safe, protecting the Rural and Transition Policy Areas, preserving historic and natural resources, completing the linear trails network, securing needed parkland, and increasing sustainability for Loudoun residents and businesses.
Her campaign puts her into a primary race with another well-established Loudoun Democrat, Savaglio, who resigned as chair of the county Democratic committee as of Dec. 1 to run for the seat.
In an interview before the formal announcement, TeKrony pointed to her experience in local government.
“As a current legislative aide, I understand constituent services, land use policies and local government. I have the knowledge and relationships needed to best serve our district,” she said.
She also pointed to her involvement in the community as a former PTA volunteer, starting citizens groups over the years, helping get the Arcola School on the National Register of Historic Places, and sitting on two nonprofit boards.
And she said she had considered running eight years ago, before going to work for Randall. Now, with the government experience and her children a little older—she has two daughters in high school and one in college—she said, “it just felt like the right time.”
Savaglio, a Brambleton resident, formally announced her campaign only hours after the November 2022 election, saying she will run on public education, human rights, climate change, along with more locally specific issues such as preserving western Loudoun and solving noise pollution from Dulles Airport.
Savaglio said she and TeKrony were aware of each other’s plans to campaign in advance.
“I’ve been boots on the ground with the people, making sure that issues that are being talked about, issues are being raised in the community, no matter what community it is, so I think that I bring that unique perspective to it,” Savaglio said.
And she wants to make sure the primary stays positive.
“Primaries are about the issues, and primaries are definitely left up to the voters,” she said.
“I care about the district, and it’s going to all be about the residents, and existing residents and their needs, what matters to them,” TeKroney agreed.
So far only one Republican is in the race, Ram Venkatchalam.
The southwestern Little River District was created in the most recent redistricting, replacing the larger Blue Ridge District. With current district Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) living in Purcellville, which has been drawn out of the southwestern district, there is no incumbent.
