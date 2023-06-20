Polls are open and voters are casting their ballots today in four Democratic primaries.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the polls at 7 p.m. is entitled to vote.
With the latest redistricting, some precincts and polling places have changed. Voters should have received mailed notifications, but you can check where to vote, register to vote and check registration status at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo.
Find more information about voting in Loudoun at loudoun.gov/vote, and sample ballots at loudoun.gov/5267/Sample-Ballots.
Even before polls opened, 4,057 people cast their ballots early and another 4,597 cast them by mail, according to the Loudoun Office of Elections. And this year, it may not just be Democrats voting in Democratic primaries—conservative groups have targeted their voters to get them out to vote in the primary for Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney.
The Mission America and Fight for Schools conservative political action committees have urged voters to take part in the primary race supporting Elizabeth Lancaster, who seeks to unseat incumbent Buta Biberaj for the Democratic nomination, and pointed out Virginia has open primaries, allowing any voters to cast a ballot.
This year’s primary elections also features races for three state offices. Primary voters in those districts will see races in the 26th House of Delegates District between Kannan Srinivasan and Sirisha Kompalli, the 31st Senate District between Zach Cummings and Russett Perry, and in the 32nd Senate District between Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) and Ibraheem Samirah.
Commonwealth’s Attorney is a countywide race, and all Loudoun voters can cast a ballot.
There are no Republican primary races in Loudoun this year. Political parties do not place candidates on the ballot for School Board and town councils, although the parties often make endorsements.
After the primaries, the race for the November election begins in earnest. Early voting will begin Sept. 22, and the deadline to register to vote will be Oct. 16. This year’s general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Loudoun will see elections in every House of Delegates and state Senate district and every county-level office, including the Loudoun Clerk of the Circuit Court’s eight-year term, along with some town council and mayoral seats. At the county level, that includes all nine seats on both the Board of Supervisors and the School Board along with the five constitutional officers, the Clerk, Sheriff, Treasurer, Commissioner of the Revenue and Commonwealth’s Attorney.
That means Loudoun voters will see at least 14 races on their ballots: a House of Delegates district, a state Senate district, all five county constitutional officers, a district and at-large seat on both the School Board and Board of Supervisors, and up to three candidates for Soil and Water Conservation District director. With Town Council seats on the ballot in Middleburg, Purcellville, Lovettsville, Hamilton and Round Hill, some town residents will vote for more.
I hope all eligible voters cast a vote today. The future well-being of Loudoun hangs in the balance. I'm optimistic the "D"s will do very well in Loudoun Blue. Happy Summer Solstice Loudoun!
