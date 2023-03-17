IT professional Sree NagiReddi announced a campaign for the 26th District seat in the state House of Delegates on Tuesday, March 14, setting up another Democratic primary race.
“My experience on numerous state and local boards, community groups, and leadership positions will serve our community and the Commonwealth well,” NagiReddi stated. “I plan to fight for the voices of District 26 to be heard all across Loudoun and the Commonwealth on topics such as bettering infrastructure, public transportation, education for all, standing up to gun violence, affordable housing, Medicare of all, clean energy, and women’s reproductive rights, among other key issues.”
His candidacy sets up a Democratic primary race with Sterling financier Kannan Srinivasan, who announced he would run for the seat earlier this month. Both ran unsuccessfully for local office in 2019; Srinivasan ran against county Treasurer Roger Zurn, and NagiReddi ran against county Supervisors Matthew F. Leatourneau (R-Dulles).
NagiReddi, who works at Lockheed Martin, billed himself as a small business owner, non-profit director, and entrepreneur. He has served on the Virginia State Census and Loudoun Complete Count Committee, and the Loudoun Transit Advisory Board. He is a member of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, the Democratic Party of Virginia, AAPI of Loudoun, and Democratic Asian Americans of Virginia.
Among other volunteering, since 2015 he has been a director of the Washington, DC chapter of New Jersey-based nonprofit VT Seva, the sister organization of the Indian volunteer service organization Vikasa Tarangini. The group is also active in England, Australia and Tanzania, according to its website.
He was presented with the U.S Presidential Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award for Community Service for his more than 5,000 hours of community service.
NagiReddi, the son of two school teachers, and his wife Swapna, and their two children have lived in the area since 2009. Both children attended Loudoun County Public Schools.
NagiReddi's campaign website is sreefordelegate.com.
(2) comments
These political wanna-bes are always in it for themselves. Disregard everything they say. It's about their egos.
"Standing up to gun violence."
The only way you're doing that is if you're lawfully armed and prepared to take action. Otherwise, you're just another potential victim of violent criminals.
So I congratulate this candidate on his (apparent) support of the Second Amendment!
