Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination.
Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
“I moved from a condo to a basement apartment due to the increased cost of living in Loudoun,” she wrote in her announcement. “I experience each day what other families are dealing with, such as inflation, taxes, and the high cost of living.”
And she wrote she is a domestic abuse survivor and supports first responders.
“I know how important our first responders are,” she wrote. “I am committed to our law enforcement officers and our combined fire-rescue system. I will be their strongest advocate on the board, whether they live in the county or not."
She said she opposes “high rise developments,” would work to repeal the county’s plastic bag tax, and supports “smart development growth.”
Former Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Ralph Buona, now living in North Carolina since his retirement, endorsed Quijano.
“She will hold the line on development and taxes. She is committed to strengthening our schools and vocal in her support for public safety. She is committed to Loudoun County's Law Enforcement and the Combined Fire-Rescue System,” he stated.
She is also endorsed by Mick Staton, who represented the former Sugarland Run District on the county board for one term from 2004-2008. Staton made an unsuccessful bid for the Ashburn District seat in 2019.
“As a working mom, Ana knows how important it is to keep Loudoun on a tight spending leash. She will be a strong advocate for parents and will fight to maintain the family-friendly communities we know and love here in Ashburn,” he stated.
Both serve on her advisory team, along with Leesburg Town Council member Suzanne Fox, and former Republican candidate for Lt. Governor of Virginia Puneet Ahluwalia, and Republican activist Michelle Black-Staton, Mick Staton’s wife and the daughter of longtime Republican state senator Dick Black.
If elected, Quijano would be the first Latina to serve on the county board. According to her website, she was born in Colombia, and adopted and brought to the U.S. as a baby. Her father is also an immigrant from Colombia.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, she was one of several people to speak during the public comment section of the Board of Supervisors meeting denouncing a push to formally adopt a series of statements and policies to encourage equity, especially racial equity, in county government.
"I want to live in a county that celebrates my achievements, not my skin color. You insult and demean me when you assume that I need the government to tip the scales in my favor to succeed simply because of my skin color," she said.
She grew up in Leesburg and attended public and private school and was homeschooled, and started learning to play violin at four years old. She holds a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University and is working on a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Phoenix.
“It pains me to see the direction Loudoun has been going these last few years. Who better to manage a county budget than a single mom who lives paycheck to paycheck and knows how to provide for her family with a limited budget,” she wrote.
The incumbent is Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn).
