Entrepreneur Greg Moulthrop has once again thrown his hat into the ring for state office, saying his long-shot race as a Republican frees him to run his campaign more freely and pitching himself as a “libertarian with solutions.”
Moulthrop is running in the new eastern Loudoun 32nd Senate District. Virginia Public Access Project analysis reported voters in that district reliably vote for Democrats by at least 30 points in statewide races. He will face the winner of a primary contest between Democrats Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) and former delegate Ibraheem Samirah.
If it’s Subramanyam, it will be a rematch—Moulthrop ran against him unsuccessfully in 2021 for House of Delegates. Moulthrop said in this election, he is being truer to his own views than that race. He said this time, he will not campaign how “far-right Republicans” might want him to.
“I said, I pandered to you last election cycle, I went 100% right, and you guys either didn’t show up or there’s literally not enough conservatives in Loudoun County to win a race. So, I’m not making that mistake this time. “…The mistake was, I went for what I thought was needed, instead of the way I am.”
One thing in particular is top of mind for Moulthrop in this campaign.
“My goal is to put the pharmacy benefit managers out of business. Close them. They're sick, evil, unnecessary businesses,” he said.
Those are the third-party companies that administer health insurance plans, including insurance claims—they are the ones who decide whether insurance will cover a prescription, for example.
“They do nothing but get in the way of the doctor and the patient and their treatment,” Moulthrop said. “They make money by denying claims and saving the insurance company money. They make backroom deals to funnel preferred drugs by bonuses that they get from manufacturers to another drug that may not be as effective or efficient but force you on it because they can.”
It’s a problem he’s dealt with repeatedly in his own life, as he has struggled to get insurance to cover important medical treatment. And he said stepping in to shut down that business does not conflict with his libertarian ideals.
“Libertarians: do what you want, just don't harm me. They're harming me,” he said.
He opposes legislation addressing hate speech and social inequities.
“Social identity issues are important, but not everything needs to be legislated. We don't need to make everybody feel safe and comfortable,” he said. “I'm a fan of the tough love. I think we need stronger benchmarks for pushing kids in school to learn science, technology, engineering, math.”
And he said he wants to get people off their phones and more engaged in their neighborhoods and suggested a minimum age of 16 to join social media platforms like Facebook.
“I think that that is harboring a lot of hate speech, a lot of antisocial behavior. I think that it's leading to a lot a lot of the violence and problems that we're seeing,” he said. “So again, you wouldn't think it's a libertarian idea, but I think that in this case, I'd rather be wrong than libertarian.”
And on climate change, he hopes to fund public universities to invest in developing nuclear fusion power—the long talked about source of clean energy that produces less radioactive waste than current nuclear fission technology. Although it has been researched since the 1940s, and man-made fusion reactions are possible, fusion reactors so far have not come close to producing more energy than they take to operate.
“I'm saying, could we encourage or at least have a conversation with our universities who are best equipped for that type of research to get them involved today?” he said. “Because let's just say it is 25 years away. If we wait another year, it's still going to be 25 years away, if we wait another year. So let's have it now.”
Learn more at gregmoulthrop.com.
