On Monday, Oct. 24, in-person early voting will become available at two more sites: the Dulles South Recreation Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding; and the Loudoun County government offices at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling.
All registered voters are eligible to vote early in person, currently ongoing at the Loudoun Office of Elections and Voter Registration, 750 Miller Dr. in Leesburg.
Weekend hours for early voting will be offered beginning Saturday, Oct. 29 at all early voting sites as well as the Carver Center, 200 E. Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville.
The deadline to vote early in person is Saturday, Nov. 5.
More information, including hours of operation at voting sites and directions, is available at loudoun.gov/voteearly. Information about voting by mail is at loudoun.gov/voteathome. More information about the Nov. 8 general election, including links to sample ballots, is online at loudoun.gov/novemberelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.