Stanley J. Milan Sr. on Tuesday beat Joel D. Grewe in the race between two incumbent council members to replace Kwasi Fraser as Purcellville’s mayor.
Fraser did not seek reelection after serving four two-year terms.
Preliminary tallies Tuesday night showed Milan earned 53.8% of the vote with Grewe coming in at 42.7%.
Milan said he’s looking forward to moving into the role of mayor.
“I feel really good and am looking forward to starting on this path to lead the Town of Purcellville with the new council members,” he said. “We shall listen to the citizens and maintain the small-town character that we have. It’s been a long hard three to four months with our team.”
He also said he’s looking forward to working with the entire council and focusing on the town’s debt and infrastructure.
“We all live together, and we all have to get along. We all have the same aspirations: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said.
Milan and Grewe campaigned as part of competing slates in the election.
From Milan’s slate, Mary F. “Boo” Bennett was the top vote-getter in the council race and Carol A. Luke finished third. Both serve on the town Planning Commission.
Incumbent Erin K. Rayner, who campaigned with Grewe, finished second in the balloting to win a four-year term.
“I’m grateful for the support showed by the voters of Purcellville and am proud to have won re-election to Town Council. Congratulations to the other elected council members. Over the next few years, I’m looking forward to working together with them to ensure that we approach change with positivity, and continue to represent the best interests of our residents and businesses.” Rayner said in a statement.
Milan’s other slate member, Ronald Rise, finished in fourth place, followed by Grewe’s teammate Caleb J. Strought. Incumbent Tip Stinnette, also on the Grewe slate, finished last in the race.
The terms of Grewe and Stinnette end Dec. 31, 2022.
Milan’s council term expires June 30, 2024. After he takes the mayor’s seat in January, the Town Council will be required to appoint a replacement until a special election can be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.