Lovettsville resident Daniel Brubaker announced Thursday that he is stepping out of the race for Loudoun County School Board in the Catoctin District after failing to secure the endorsement of the Loudoun County Republican Committee in June.
“That endorsement is not the be all and end all of endorsements, but it is very important,” he said in a video announcement.
Brubaker said he will support Kari LaBell, a retired LCPS special education teacher and who has the Republican committee’s endorsement.
“We have been very prayerful about this process, and I’ve been asking God for direction and trying to discern what he wants me to do and there were a couple points earlier on the way where I felt very strongly that he was telling me no I can’t get out yet,” he said. “So, at this moment I believe that it is time for me to step aside.”
