Lovettsville residents have elected Christopher M. Hornbaker as mayor along with three new Town Council members.
The four ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Robert M. “Bobby” Merhaut, Brandon A. Davis and Jennifer K. Reed will be filling the seats left vacant by Hornbaker, who currently serves as vice mayor, and council members Tony Quintana and Renee Edmonston who did not run for election. Incumbent Mayor Nate Fontaine did not seek reelection after two terms in the seat.
Hornbaker said his first priority as mayor will be helping the new council members settle into their roles.
“The biggest thing is just getting the new council members up to speed with where we’re at,” he said.
After they’re settled in, he wants to continue the work the council has been doing, including the update to the town plan.
“I’ve been part of the [town’s] comprehensive plan for two revisions at this point, starting in 2017,” he said. “We’re not looking to make any radical or significant changes. It’s just continuing and fostering economic growth as we grow in the county and around town.”
Hornbaker said other priorities include continuing to use the town’s ARPA funding to support nonprofits and small businesses, continuing work on the East Broadway and South Church Street improvements and providing quality services and utilities to residents.
Council members Joy Pritz, David Earl, and Buchanan Smith were not up for reelection. Their terms will end Dec. 31, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.