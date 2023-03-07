Lovettsville resident and economist Max Sawicky has announced he will run in the new 30th House of Delegates District, which includes all of western Loudoun and much of northern Fauquier County.
Max Sawicky, who described himself as a political “bomb thrower” and “one of the original bloggers,” holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Maryland and writes regularly on his website maxspeak.net. His writing has also been published in a range of settings from think tank position pieces, to progressive outlets like The American Prospect and Huffington Post, to socialist magazine Jacobin and the Washington Socialist.
He has lived in Lovettsville since 2017. His campaign flyer describes him as “a Democrat for the new Loudoun,” calls for abolishing Virginia’s right-to-work law, and promises “I will stand against the ignorant meddling of Governor Youngkin’s appointees and his Attorney General in our public schools and universities.” His website now also doubles as his campaign website.
Sawicky said he was motivated to throw his hat in the ring because “different forms of bias were just boiling over here,” and called transphobia “the gateway drug for the full spectrum of biases plaguing the nation.” He pointed to fights around rights for transgender and gender-expansive students in school districts, and efforts to ban a variety of books in other school districts.
“I saw the Democratic Party not really pushing back, at least to my satisfaction,” he said.
He said his campaign also focuses on expanding collective bargaining rights, efforts to combat climate change, and moving toward free college, which he said starts with increasing state aid to public colleges to push down tuitions and fees. And he said he plans an unconventional campaign in the red-leaning district, which in 2021 voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin over Democrat Terry McAuliffe for governor by 13.5 points and typically votes red, but in 2018 backed incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine for U.S. Senate over Corey Steward by 2.7 points, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
He acknowledged he is a long-shot candidate, even in his own primary race, against Delaplane Rev. Robert Banse.
“Certainly, his chances are better than mine in the absence of other information that I've seen. In that case, that's fine. I want to make waves around these issues that we’ve talked about, and if I can do that, I think it improves the environment for him, for other Democrats,” he said.
Sawicky is a senior research fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a progressive-leaning think tank based in Washington, DC. His resume includes time as an assistant director at the federal Government Accountability Office, work as a consultant and later staff economist at the left-leaning think tank Economic Policy Institute, and work at the U.S. Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations and the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of State and Local Finance.
Wow. Another tax-and-spend socialist is just what we need to make Loudoun even less affordable for hard working taxpayers. Gotta love that commitment to Marxist indoctrination in our schools too; parents shouldn't have a say since government knows best.
Just turn around and crawl back into your little hole, the last thing LOCO Needs is more liberal BS. The liberals and progressives are ruining this county and country and we will stop it here. People have to work to survive and get ahead, it is not the job of the government, local or federal to support you. Get off your tail, get a job and work hard. Nothing is free here and it should not be free.
You go Max! Sounds like you hit the nail on the head. I'd vote for you. " Get off your tail"...did the farm subsidies not reach LOCO from the govt? Lol
Sounds like yet another newcomer to Virginia who wants to turn the Commonwealth into a dumpster fire blue state.
If NY/NJ or DC or Maryland or wherever was so great, then why leave?
HARD pass.
Max Sawicky sounds like a very nice man. I would vote for him in a heartbeat. At a time when Trans people are under attack in schools, state legislatures & other venues -- his words are a soothing balm. Good luck Max Sawicky!
