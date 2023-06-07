Democratic members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation gathered outside the Loudoun Education Association headquarters this morning to spur support for a state budget proposal that would add $1 billion to public schools rather than one that would provide that money in tax breaks they said would benefit corporations and wealthy Virginians.
The program was part of a five-stop “Show Your Values” tour organized by the Freedom Virginia political advocacy organization. It was attended by Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-38), Del. Irene Shin (D-86), Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), Del. David Reid (D-32), Del. Vivian Watts (D-39), Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan, and Loudoun County School Board Member Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), who is seeking the 27th District House seat in November.
The push comes as the General Assembly prepares to return to Richmond in the coming weeks to break the budget stalemate. Central sticking points between the budgets supported by the Democrat-led Senate and Republican majority House include where to direct tax relief, how much more to invest in mental health services, and how much to increase educational funding to improve security, teacher salaries and post-pandemic student performance. The Assembly adopted a fiscal year 2024 spending plan last year as part of the commonwealth’s biennial budget. The debate is over amendments to that plan.
Assembly members gathered Wednesday characterized the budget choice as being between House Republicans’ efforts to hand tax cuts to large corporations and the wealthy or the Democratic Senate’s proposal to provide needed investments in public schools.
“The budget is about priorities and a vision for what we want Virginia's future. And the investment that we are asking to be made from the Senate's budget is about the priorities of funding education today in the commonwealth, and also establishing the foundation for a future that provides educational services across the entire commonwealth,” Reid said.
He said the needs of Virginia’s students are being overlooked as Gov. Glenn Youngkin works to raise his profile on a national level.
“We have to make a decision when we go back to be able to have these discussions about whether or not we're investing in the educational system in Virginia, not only for the parents, the children, the communities and the future of Virginia, or whether or not we're making a political statement that just benefits the governor as he is looking at what he is selling in New Hampshire or Iowa. It's much easier to be able to go to one of those places and say you did a billion dollar tax cut than it is to say that you fully funded the [Standards of Quality], or you brought teacher salaries up to up to the national average,” Reid said.
LEA President Sandy Sullivan said the funding contained in the Senate budget would have a big impact in Loudoun’s classrooms.
“For a state that has the fifth highest median household income in the country it’s an absolute embarrassment that we receive an F grade from the Education Law Center when it comes to funding efforts for our school,” Sullivan said. “Our children, our families and our educators deserve better.”
She said the Senate budget would provide an additional $34.7 million for Loudoun schools, funding needed specialized support staff and learn English learner teaching positions. She also noted that state has yet to address a state administrative accounting error that left Virginia school divisions with funding shortfalls.
“Republicans are so intent on these costly tax giveaways for the rich that they didn't even have the necessary funds to fix the $201 million calculation error from Governor Youngkin’s Department of Education, which leads school districts across Virginia with less money from the state than they anticipated,” she said.
Boysko said the Senate plan would help fund hundreds more counselors, social workers, and other support staff in Loudoun’s school division.
“In the next few weeks, we have a choice between spending a billion dollars to ensure that our children have the world-class education that they deserve, and giving away a billion dollars to mostly corporate handouts and tax giveaways,” Boysko said. “Honestly, to me it seems really obvious that we need to make sure that our children's education is the top priority.”
