The Loudoun County Republican Committee has nominated Leesburg resident Gary Katz as the new Republican candidate for county chair, after former candidate Stephen Karbelk abruptly dropped out of the race citing his mother-in-law’s health.
The committee voted to nominate Katz at its meeting Monday night. Only two days earlier, Katz had no idea he’d be running for office, he said. Tuesday night, he was trying to explain to his eight-year-old daughter why he decided to take it on.
“In its simplest form, it’s that there are things that I’m seeing in my government that I don’t like, and I want to fix it,” he said in an interview Tuesday night.
“On a more adult level, I am dismayed at what I see as a lack of transparency and accountability in our government,” he added. “Like many people here, I’m following the stories that are going on the board, and what I see is misuse of government funds and a lack of accountability to that end. I’m not satisfied with the answers that I’m hearing, and I think the only check on that is really going to take place at the ballot box. And when the opportunity to run presented itself suddenly, someone had to step up. Nothing changes if nothing changes, and that was unacceptable to me.”
He said, “it really is that simple.”
Katz, who works in technology sales, is a relative political newcomer. It’s his first run for office. He recently started getting more involved in local government, speaking to the School Board in December following the release of a special grand jury’s investigation into the school district’s handling of repeated sexual assaults by the same student. He also penned a letter to the editor about it shortly thereafter.
“When I spoke at the School Board … it’s actually the same underlying principle,” he said. “When I stopped believing the answers I was getting, when it became very, very clear that we were not having transparency and accountability, and frankly honesty and integrity out of our elected representatives.”
He said he hoped hearing from someone who doesn’t normally speak at those meetings, and speaks “respectfully but firmly” would have an impact.
“I spoke because I felt that it needed to be said, and I’m not someone that would normally show up at School Board meetings,” he said. “I felt the need to go up and show that there’s someone that is not someone that they normally see and hear, that I’m not happy about it.”
He’s still getting his campaign organized—filing paperwork, building a campaign team, fielding a barrage of emails and calls—for the headlong sprint into November. He said he’s still getting up to speed, but he is concerned about the county government’s relationship with businesses.
“I do know that in broad terms, from the reporting that I’ve seen, that there is a lot of acrimony about how we’re treating the business community, and policies that are appeasing both residents and the business community,” he said. “We don’t want to think about it as opposed to business.”
And he said “I want to talk to everybody—Democrat, Republican, Independents, I’m doing this to serve the people.”
“That’s crucially important, and that goes back to why I’m running. You have to be able as a constituent to be heard, not just heard by the R or the D. You have to listen to everybody,” he said. “And that’s who I want to be, I want to be the collective representative.”
With his nomination, Katz enters a three-way race with two-term incumbent Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and independent candidate and farmer Sam Kroiz.
The Loudoun Republican Committee chose Katz over former NFL offensive lineman Tyler Catalina, who played for the Washington football team from 2017 to 2019. Most recently, he was selected in January by the DC Defenders of the XFL.
(4) comments
I wish Gary Katz well in his effort to unseat Phyllis Randall. But I prefer Ms. Randall over Mr. Katz or the Independent candidate. Yes, she comes with a lot of baggage. But as the Bible says: "A bird in hand is worth two in the bush." Also, Mr. Katz is sometimes unrealistic in his mantra about Transparency. For example, the LCPS sexual assaults involve minors. Their privacy is of the utmost importance. On a brighter note -- Happy Labor Day Loudoun!
I respect people who run for office. But for once, can the R's get out of their own way? Phyllis has some real baggage over the last term -- Year to year tax hikes on homeowners, zero transparency, snide condescending tone, reckless spending, her tight connections with the extremist "Love Warriors" thugs, and that's before 5 star jet setting, and then attempting to lie about it.
Sam may not be well known in the east, but his desire to actually care about the impacts on Loudoun residents of policies handed down from Harrison Street is decent. He had a chance, as people are disgusted with the Establishment.
Yet here we go, splitting the vote again so we have to endure 4 more years of Phil lecturing us while she picks our pockets and our quality of life declines.
Listening to constituents is important as long as it is altruistic. We all know how loudly the high density development groups are and we know how loud the ultra recessives are as they claim tearing down 100 year old statues as an accomplishment. What I would hope for is better management as the Chair determines the agenda which should include: Why hasn't one inch of pavement been added to Route 15 north of Leesburg over the last few years is was fully budgeted and approved? Why hasn't the mental health services of Loudoun been improved as promised? Why hasn't the BOS honestly evaluated the School Board statutory requirement to operate efficiently? Why hasn't the BOS demanded VDOT do its job maintaining roads especially those near the border to both Maryland and West Virginia? Why does the BOS continuously waive the property taxes of the largest campaign donors in Loudoun who have PLENTY of money to at least support the 28% statutory rule for non-charitable non-profits (Janelia Farm (Howard Hughes), hospitals, former Redskins owner etc)? Why is a brand new high school being built to replace a perfectly good high school in Sterling? Why are students being blocked from taking the first two year transcript numbered AOS program at ALL Loudoun High Schools? don't just listen - LEAD!
The dark cloud rolling across the sky is Randall's reign of terror going to heaven with a teardrop in her eye!
