Loudoun Democrats will select their candidates for November 2023 with state-run open primaries, while Loudoun Republicans will hold a convention for party-loyal members to select candidates for most offices, although the party so far has no candidate contests.
The primaries and conventions will decide each party’s candidates for town, county and General Assembly offices in the November general election.
The primary election will be June 20, open to all voters, casting ballots in largely the same way they would in a November general election. Polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., with early voting and absentee and mail-in ballots accepted. Democrats will select all county and General Assembly candidates through a primary, and Republicans have opted for primaries in all but one General Assembly race. That includes the 31st and 32nd Senate District and the 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th House Districts.
Primaries will only be held in races where more than one candidate has qualified for the ballot. In three House of Delegates districts—the 26th, 28th and 29th—so far there are no Republicans running at all.
Democrats have candidates in every General Assembly race, with primary battles set in the 26th, 29th and 30th House Districts. Democrats also face primaries for Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney and Little River District supervisor, but so far have no candidate for Clerk of the Circuit Court or Catoctin District supervisor.
There is still time for more candidates to jump into a primary race. To get on the primary ballot, candidates must file by Thursday, April 6 and parties must file by Tuesday, April 11.
Republicans will hold a convention for all county-level offices and the 30th House District, although only one candidate filed the necessary paperwork for the House race by the deadline, Geary Higgins, making him the party nominee. He had previously planned to run for the 31st Senate District seat against Juan Segura, but switched to the House race; Caleb Max, who had announced plans to run in that House district, dropped out of the nomination contest.
That also means Republicans will hold a convention for any contested race for Board of Supervisors, Treasurer, Commissioner of the Revenue, Sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney and Clerk of the Circuit Court. So far there are no candidate contests, but potential candidates have until Sunday, March 19 to file. Republicans also have no candidate so far in the races in the Algonkian, Broad Run, Leesburg or Sterling districts or chair at-large seat on the Board of Supervisors.
To vote in that convention, participants must not support any candidate running against a Republican nominee, must not have taken part in another party’s nomination process in the past five years or must renounce affiliation with any other party and pledge to support Republican candidates, and must register as a convention delegate by Sunday, April 16. The total number of convention delegates from each local election district is also capped.
School Board races are officially nonpartisan, although parties typically endorse candidates. This will also be the last year in which every School Board seat is on the November ballot, after which School Board terms will be staggered every two years.
For more information about party nomination contests, go to loudoungop.com and loudoundemocrats.org.
This article was updated March 14 at 3:55 p.m. to reflect a campaign announced shortly after it was published.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.