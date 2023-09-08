Loudoun’s business community got a look at the priorities of candidates for county Board of Supervisors—and to meet them in person—with a speed-dating-style forum Thursday and the release of the Loudoun Chamber’s BizVote Election Education Campaign Questionnaire on Friday.
During the forum Thursday hosted by the chamber, candidates sat down individually with small groups of attendees, fielding questions until it was time for the candidates to rotate to the next table of business and nonprofit leaders. People at that breakfast forum also got the first look at the chamber’s 2023 BizVotes Election Education Campaign Questionnaire, which asked General Assembly, Board of Supervisors and School Board candidates questions related to the chamber’s policy positions. The chamber announced the questionnaire’s release online on Friday.
“Loudoun County is a world-class community to live, work and grow a business, and that is largely due to the strength of our economy and our community,” Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard said. “The BizVotes Election Education Campaign Questionnaire is designed to educate our members on where the candidates that seek to represent our community stand on the issues that will have the greatest impact on our business environment and quality of life.”
The chamber has sent candidates the questionnaire since 2003. It’s created by the Loudoun Chamber’s Public Policy Committee and is based on the policy positions approved by the chamber’s Board of Directors each year.
The forum Thursday and publication Friday will be followed by a debate with the three candidates for Chair At-Large of the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 13. More information and registration is online at loudounchamber.org/events.
See the BizVotes Candidate Questionnaire results online at loudounchamber.org/public-policy.
