Megan Lockwood, a parent, substitute teacher and Purcellville resident, announced she will run for the Loudoun County School Board’s Catoctin District seat.
The Briar Woods High School graduate said she chose to run because she saw a greater need for more support for both students and staff after stepping into the shoes of a teacher.
“We need to ensure our children are prepared for the future by providing academic rigor, safety for all, and a place for social and emotional growth,” she stated in her announcement. “I have seen firsthand how hard school administrators and staff work to try to meet those needs in an expanding population with grace, caring, and professionalism. I want to provide the support they need to bridge the gap between school and home through open, effective communication. I also believe that giving students a voice in their education reduces frustration and increases their investment in learning.”
Lockwood, her husband, Ryan, and their three children have lived in Loudoun County since 2006. Their children are enrolled in elementary, middle and high school. Lockwood works as a long-term substitute teacher in the school division.
“I have had the incredible gift of experiencing academically rigorous, student-focused, inclusive, community schools that work. I have seen children thriving in school and fist bumping administrators in the hallways. We have some amazing schools right here in Catoctin, and I want to see that model continue to expand across the county,” she stated. “Doing so takes hard work, evidence-based decision making, and the ability to listen and compromise.”
Learn more at lockwood4loudoun.com.
(1) comment
I'd love to see Megan Lockwood serve as school-board rep for the Catoctin District. She'll be a breath of fresh air after John Beatty. Mr. Beatty's views were extreme & offensive. He spent far too much time running for Congress when he was supposed to be a school-board member. Catoctin needs a lot of healing & Ms. Lockwood will help accomplish that!
