Citing “unfinished business,” Dulles District Supervisor Matt Letourneau (R) announced Feb. 7 that he will seek re-election to the Board of Supervisors.
Now in his third term, Letourneau is the longest-tenured current county supervisor. In his announcements he cited accomplishments over the last 12 years such as including Rt. 606, completing Loudoun County and Tall Cedars Parkways, the Braddock/Pleasant Valley and Poland/Edgewater roundabouts, construction of the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center and Hansen Park, opening the Gum Spring Library, and completion of Metro’s Silver Line extension into Loudoun.
“Over the last 12 years, I think we’ve made a real difference in Dulles South, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved,” Letourneau stated. “But there are still major initiatives that I started and want to see progress, like building an interchange at Loudoun County Parkway and Rt. 50, and the Rt. 50 North Collector Road.”
He also said after navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, and in his case a serious injury during the last term, the board now faces new political and fiscal challenges, and “can benefit from my experience and fiscal discipline.”
“Local government is closest to the people and should be free from the partisan rancor and dysfunction we see not far from here in Washington,” Letourneau stated. “My focus is on solving problems and improving the quality of life for our residents. We must make smart land use decisions and invest in infrastructure, while recognizing the financial pressures that families are feeling due to inflation, tolls and taxes.”
One of Letourneau’s first major votes on the Board of Supervisors in 2012 was to join the Metro Silver Line project, and he currently represents Virginia on the Metro Board of Directors, where he chairs the board’s Finance and Capital Committee. He previously chaired the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
In Loudoun, he chaired the Economic Development Committee from 2012 to 2016, then chaired the reorganized Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee from 2016-2021.
He faces a challenge from Democrat Puja Khanna.
Letourneau lives with his wife Margaret and their four children in the Little River Commons neighborhood in Chantilly. For more information, go to mattforsupervisor.com.
