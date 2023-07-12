Kari LaBell, one of three candidates running for the Catoctin District seat of the Loudoun County School Board, was endorsed by the Loudoun County Republican Committee on June 26.
LaBell is an educator with over 30 years of experience in Loudoun County, and 50 years of experience in education and engagement in national, state and local issues, according to an announcement.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree at George Mason University and an educational specialist degree from George Washington University. LaBell has served as a teacher, department chair, educational diagnostician, vocational evaluator and job coach. She was involved in developing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA, and was asked to help revise the Virginia Standards of Learning Vocational Goals. She and a colleague were awarded a congressional grant to establish a county-wide assessment and work training program at three labs in the county.
LaBell said her platform focuses on common-sense education, including a focus on readiness not remediation, merit not mediocracy, equality not equity and parents as partners. Her goal is to have all students who graduate from division high schools to have the ability and the skills to apply to an entry level job in the career field of their choice.
Megan Lockwood, of Purcellville, is also running for the Catoctin District seat, seeking the Democrat endorsement.
School Board seats are nonpartisan, though many receive endorsements from either party.
For more on LaBell, go to kariforcatoctin.com.
(4) comments
Lots of experience in education. Looks like an excellent candidate. Ignore the liberal naysayers. They got us into this mess to begin with ...
I wouldn't vote for a republican dog catcher after witnessing the party's out of state interlopers (PACs, moms for liberty, and Fox newsfakes) make a silly spectacle of our county schools.
I'm afraid I'll have to support Megan Lockwood over Kari LaBell. The Catoctin district has had awful representation by John Beatty. We simply can't risk more of the same by installing another Republican in that position. P.S. -- I feel sorry for Daniel Brubaker. Although I rarely agree with him, he's been a stalwart watchdog of LCPS. I hope he continues his efforts in a different capacity!
LaBell sounds like an excellent candidate.
She is a career educator focused on educating kids and not distracted by social activism.
Her willingness to engage and partner with parents is a welcome change from the current board. Let’s get behind LaBell and not vote for another liberal activist just because of party lines.
