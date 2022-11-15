Small business owner and mental health advocate Puja Khanna has announced she will run for the Dulles District seat on the county Board of Supervisors.
In a press release, she wrote she will run because “it is time for Dulles District to have representation that reflects the values and demographics of its residents,” pointing to 2020 Census data that showed more than 20% of Loudoun’s population is Asian. Khanna wrote she is an Indian immigrant who has lived in Virginia for two decades and moved to Loudoun in 2011.
And she said she understands “the challenges of being an immigrant seeking the American Dream without the inherent privileges afforded to some who were born with it.” And she said Dulles needs “a new, forward-leaning vision, which is only possible with new leadership.”
She said she is running because she wants to see things done differently. She said she wants to fully fund schools and allow for greater resources for mental health within them, while acknowledging supervisors can only give the schools money—they cannot control what the School Board does with that money. She also said she plans to focus on smart growth and smart development within the county.
“Land use is big on my agenda. Land is a limited resource, and we definitely need to make wise decisions on who is using it and to help with the environment,” she said.
“COVID has taught us our ability to get out of our homes is important. I would focus on shred pathways for the Dulles District so people can get from one place to another safely without a car,” she added. “I want people to have healthy lifestyles.”
A mental health instructor, she has served on several boards and has offered free mental health programs in partnership with the Loudoun County Public Library. She transitioned from IT to holistic coaching and founded “Mindfulness with Puja” in 2018. She also founded an online Teen Mental Health group in 2020 during pandemic lockdowns.
“Mental health in general is important to me. I worked for a number of years in the community on that,” she said.
She is president of Loudoun Interfaith Bridges and has three children in Loudoun County Public Schools, one each in elementary, middle and high school. She has volunteered for after-school programs like Odyssey of the Mind and First Lego League, and serves on the PTO of Stone Hill Middle School.
“Running for office came naturally. I’ve been involved in the community for a long time,” she said. “This was the next logical step so I can serve the larger community.”
Khanna said helping others is her passion and if elected, she will continue to be a strong advocate for social and emotional well-being in the county.
Khanna holds a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Chandigarh, India and studied Arts Management at American University. She is also a graduate of several programs designed to help women get elected to public office, including EMERGE, Meet our Moment, EMILY’s List, Virginia Progressive Leadership Program and Demand a Seat program with Moms Demand Action. For more information go to secure.actblue.com/donate/puja-for-dulles.
The Dulles District has been represented by Matthew F. Letourneau (R) since 2012.
