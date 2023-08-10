Real estate agent and auctioneer Stephen Karbelk has announced he is running for the at-large county chair east on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. He is the Republican nominee in a three-way race with two-term incumbent Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and independent candidate and farmer Sam Kroiz.
In his career, Karbelk specializes in selling real estate out of foreclosures and bankruptcies for court-appointed trustees, making his name with an early success for himself after the bankruptcy of Manassas-based Computer Learning Centers.
The chain of vocational training schools abruptly closed and filed bankruptcy in 2001, leaving some students stranded partway through their training and without access to their transcripts, leading to an investigation by then-Virginia Attorney General Mark Earley and a new law protecting students’ access to those transcripts. Karbelk said following the bankruptcy, he sold the company in a matter of weeks for $22 million, taking a $1 million commission.
Karbelk also has a career as an auctioneer, including as a partner at Tranzon. That work took him to Oklahoma during the 2008 financial crisis, where he said he learned about the western, rural lifestyle.
“That's why I went to Oklahoma, to go sell farms and ranches at auction,” he said. “When the world was falling apart in January ‘08, guys in the oil business were buying farms and ranches and life was good, and I said, you know, go there.”
He said growing up in Fairfax County and moving to Oklahoma gave him an understanding of both suburban and rural living, and his careers give him valuable expertise in real estate.
“I think that builders and developers are going to look at me two ways,” he said. “The first way is going to say, ‘we're really glad we have a chair that understands real estate.’ Then they're going to say, ‘uh oh, we have a chair that really understands real estate.’ So, it's going to be harder to get some half thought out proposal passed.”
Karbelk said he is focusing on a number of priorities, including increased transparency, better webcasts of county government meetings, and additional accountability by creating a county inspector general. He also said he hopes to reduce the county budget and phase out the car tax, this year estimated to bring the county $168.5 million in revenues. Part of the taxpayer’s bill is offset by state funding.
“It seems like just because the money's coming in, it's just being spent, like we’re just looking for ways to spend the money,” he said. “And I’m of the opinion that we don't need to be spending as much as we are.”
He plans to release specifics on all those ideas in September.
Among those, he said he also hopes to release plans for redeveloping Loudoun east of Rt. 28, maximizing the use of land in Sterling and possibly redevelopment of Dulles Town Center.
He also said he hopes to streamline approvals for affordable housing developments.
“I’m not saying you make everything by-right, I'm just saying let's figure out a way to expedite it, because soft costs really matter,” he said. “They really can impact a project, because it's also a lot of risk… and if it doesn't get approved, all you’re left with is a bunch of architectural reports, a lawyer bill and a survey. And that doesn't do you much good.”
“I really want this campaign to focus on the issues,” he said. “I want the voters to want to vote for me, not against someone. I want them to believe in my vision is the best path forward. And at the end of the day, it's a county race. You're representing and helping your neighbors, your friends, business owners, people.”
Karbelk’s campaign website is friendsofstephenkarbelk.com.
