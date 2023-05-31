Chris Hodges, a 17-year Broadlands resident, has entered the race for the Broad Run District Seat of the Loudoun County School Board.
Hodges announced his candidacy after current Broad Run School Board member Tiffany Polifko said she would not seek re-election.
“We have great schools, great teachers, and phenomenal kids. However, we must resist the temptation to lower standards and divert focus from core academics,” Hodges said in his announcement.
Hodges said he plans to meet with community members over the next five months to hear their concerns. His platform is built on five key priorities: academic excellence, safety, parental rights, teacher support and tax dollar efficiency.
Hodges said he believes the Loudoun County school system is at a critical juncture.
“We have witnessed considerable change since the onset of the pandemic, and unfortunately, much of it has been politically driven and detrimental to our children’s education and mental health. As a common-sense and levelheaded candidate, I am committed to providing the absolute best education and support that our tax money can buy for each and every child,” he said.
Hodges graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1985. He has been married to his wife for 38 years and together they have raised three children, two of whom graduated from Briar Woods High School. He has four grandchildren.
“I have no other political aspirations than joining the School Board and doing the best job I can for as long as I can,” he said. “My goal is to re-establish LCPS as one of the top school districts in the country. We must raise standards, give parents a stronger voice in their child’s education, support our hardworking teachers, make the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars, and prioritize the safety of our students.”
Learn more about the campaign at hodgesforschoolboard.com.
Linda W. Deans, an education consultant and grant writer for the Loudoun Freedom Center, also is a candidate for the Board Run District seat. Her campaign information may be viewed at lindadeansforbroadrun.com.
