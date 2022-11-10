Roger Vance will continue to serve as Hillsboro’s mayor, following the town’s elections on Tuesday.
The unofficial results of the balloting, which is conducted entirely by write-in ballots, were released Wednesday night.
Voters also filled five Town Council seats.
Planning Commission Chairman David MacDuffee joins the council, filling a seat held by Vice Mayor Claudia Forbes since 2017.
The other incumbent council members—Lisa Franke, Paul Hrebenak, Stephen Moskal, and Laney Oxman—were elected to new terms.
Vance has served as mayor for the past 16 years following eight years on the Town Council.
