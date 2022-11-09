Faced with the town’s largest roster of candidates in memory, Hamilton voters on Tuesday opted to stay the course.
Incumbent Mayor Ken Wine and three sitting council members were all elected to new four-year terms.
Wine is a veteran council member who was appointed mayor earlier this year, following the retirement of David Simpson, who served three four-year terms.
In a three-way race, Wine took 160 of the 287 votes cast, according to the preliminary tally. Vaughn Stanford was second with 92 votes and Brian Daskalovitz finished third with 20.
In the council races, incumbents Rebecca Jones, Cathy Salter, and Craig Green were reelected, outpacing challengers Am Barden and Elena Boras.
