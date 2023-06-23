Deana Griffiths, a 16-year Ashburn resident, has joined the race for the Ashburn District School Board seat, challenging incumbent Harris Mahedavi.
Griffiths said she is running to rebuild the trust and confidence for students and parents.
“Our parents and students have lost faith in the Loudoun County School Board’s commitment to parents and students. As a result of its outrageous policies, all of which have been supported by Mr. Mahedavi, our School Board has become a national political punchline. My candidacy is about restoring our community’s trust and confidence in our Board and the school system,” she said in an announcement.
Griffiths said her focus would be on reviving the excellence of the school division and serving as a strong and vocal parent advocate on the School Board.
She vowed allow parents to be more be involved in the “administration of their children’s education.” Griffiths said would fight for a budget that prioritizes teacher pay and benefits over excessive administrative positions and that provides “vital ancillary educational services for special needs students.”
“Loudoun County teachers are among the best in the country, we need to support them at every level,” she said. Griffiths said she would also support polices that build teacher morale and retention and that held make students and teachers feel safe in school by supporting full funding for school resource officers, anti-bullying programs, and mental health services.
She also wants a focus on academic rigor and merit-based academic recognition and to bring back “the basics” by putting more emphasis on reading, writing and arithmetic and teaching full and accurate U.S. history. Griffiths said she also supports STEM and STEAM education would work to expand these programs “in all educational settings and with full funding.” Additionally, she said she supports the expansion of vocational education programs.
Learn more at deana4ashburn.com.
