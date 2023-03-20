Conservationist John Ellis on Monday officially announced his campaign as an independent for the Catoctin District seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
“I’m running for Catoctin supervisor because I love western Loudoun and want to make sure it remains as wonderful for our kids as it is for us today,” Ellis stated in a press release announcing his campaign. “We need more than lip service to address the intense development pressures, increasing traffic congestion, rising property assessments, growing water scarcity, and ballooning county spending. Time is short. We can and must do better.”
Ellis is a co-founder of Save Rural Loudoun, serves on the county’s Fiscal Impact Committee and the board of the Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship, a member of the Farm Bureau and a lifelong outdoorsman. Before coming to Loudoun in 2015, he graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, joined the U.S. diplomatic corps and became an international trade negotiator. Today, he and his wife Anne live near Hillsboro and have two adult daughters and one granddaughter.
He wrote he supports initiatives to improve the walkability of towns and villages; to create more parks and trails for safe hiking, bicycling, and other outdoor recreation; and to preserve Loudoun’s historic legacy. He also wrote he is dedicated to helping Loudoun farmers supply high-quality foods and beverages to local and regional markets and to promoting Loudoun’s wineries, breweries, and other small businesses.
On his campaign website, he pledges not to accept donations from developers, political parties, or other outside sources.
“With the recent redistricting, Catoctin is the only district in Loudoun that remains primarily rural,” Ellis stated. “To effectively defend the interests of our small towns and rural areas on the nine-member county Board of Supervisors, we must stand united on the local issues we all care about.”
Learn more at johnellis4catoctin.com.
Have seen this type every election year. 'Now that I'm here, I don't want anything to change"
Go Mr. Ellis! Let's not turn Loudoun County into Fairfax County.
Sounds like a sensible person looking out for what is best for Western Loudoun. If this holds true, he has my vote, too!
Got my vote!
