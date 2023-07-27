Retired economist and longtime advocate for rural Loudoun John Ellis first publicly announced he would run for county supervisor at a county-hosted farming roundtable in February, where he said making meaningful change is a matter of political will.
He is running his independent campaign for the Catoctin District seat first and foremost on halting the development of western Loudoun, where he said what people want and what their elected leaders are doing are at odd.
“It just it's kind of astounding to me that such a large, I think, majority would like to have no more development. And the current policy and practice and regulatory framework is to build lots more housing, and nobody seems to know what to do about that,” Ellis said in an interview. “The government is not doing the will of the people, in this case.”
Ellis previously served in the U.S. diplomatic corps as an international trade negotiator. After moving to Loudoun in 2015, he co-founded Save Rural Loudoun, and serves on the board of the Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship, as well as on the county government’s Fiscal Impact Committee. And he has been a regular presence in conversations around protecting rural western Loudoun.
During the previous board’s rewrite of the county comprehensive plan, supervisors determined to make minimal changes to the county comprehensive plan. And some supervisors argue they have not approved any residential rezoning cases in western Loudoun this term. But Ellis said current zoning amounts to the same thing, pointing to estimates that it would allow thousands more homes in the rural policy area by-right.
In fact, he argues, current policy incentivizes developing in Loudoun.
“The reason it's a big race in western Loudoun County, northwestern Loudoun County in the AR-1 zoning district, is we have more density here than you have in any neighboring jurisdiction. So if you want to build big houses in a rural area, which everybody wants to do because it's very profitable, this is the place to come,” he said. “Fauquier, you can’t build as many houses, Prince William, you can’t, Clarke, you can’t, Montgomery County, MD you can’t. Here is where you come, because this is where you can get the maximum return for farming houses.”
And that, he said, threatens to kill the goose that laid the golden egg—“if you have too much development, those places are no longer attractive. They're no longer any different from any other place, and people don't want to go through all the traffic to get out to a place that's no different from Ashburn or Sterling.”
“We don't know where the tipping point is, where you have too large of a population for farming and for rural tourism, things like that,” he said. “But how close are we to that now? Will a couple of thousand put us over the edge, where the farmers will just have to say ‘yeah, I’ve got all this beautiful prime soil, but I just can’t farm anymore?’”
He said he’s also worried about developers’ outsized influence in writing Loudoun land use law.
“The county staff … continue to say, ‘we need to consult with the users of the ordinance before we do anything.’ And by ‘the users,’ they mean the developers and the builders. They don't mean the citizens who are interested in the zoning ordinance, and without whom the ordinance wouldn’t exist,” he said. “If it were up to developers and builders, we wouldn't have an ordinance at all. And so to call them the users of the ordinance is, to me, undemocratic and just not appropriate, you know? I have as much stake in development as the developer does.”
Meanwhile the current emphasis on conservation easements, particularly resulting in the argument that the county should not cut back residential densities in zoning because doing so would make the tax incentives of conservation easements less attractive, only means the residential development rush continues.
Instead, he argued for simply reducing the residential development permitted in rural zoning districts. In some circles, it’s a controversial idea, and it’s one the current Board of Supervisors has never seriously discussed.
The concern, he acknowledged, is that amending the zoning ordinance is a lengthy public process—giving affected landowners plenty of time to file plans to subdivide and develop. Once those plans are filed, they are grandfathered into the ordinance still in effect at the time. He said a previous, aborted attempt to reduce residential zoning resulted in a rush of development applications to get in before the changes could take effect.
“Somebody will say, ‘well, you shouldn't try to preserve that area because if you try to preserve it you'll trigger people to develop it,’” he said. “…There will be some people who you will trigger. But those people are going to do it anyway if you don’t do anything—it’s just a matter of timing. So I don’t think that’s a good reason not to do it.”
He also said he supports a Purchase of Development Rights program, in which the county government buys development rights from landowners and retires them. In concept, that allows the county government to limit development, while still allowing landowners to profit from their land’s development potential.
And he said it could be funded using a small part of the county’s tax revenues from data centers—a source of revenue on which finance officers have already said the county has become too dependent for its operational budget. County supervisors and budget officers have for years been working to limit the county’s exposure to fluctuations in the data center market, in part by channeling some of those revenues into one-time uses rather than the county’s annual operating budget.
“The question is, do you want to be prudent about this, or do you just want to shrug your shoulders and say ‘oh, we'll take our chances,’ you know?” he said. “’Hopefully the wineries will be able to survive, hopefully the farmers will still be able to farm.’ I’d rather not just continue on the path we’re going and hope for the best. I think if we’re serious about protecting an area that’s under so much development pressure, we have to have the political courage to do something about it. And political courage is what we lack right now.”
Ellis will challenge incumbent Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin). There is no Democrat nominee in the race.
More information about Ellis’s campaign is online at johnellis4catoctin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.