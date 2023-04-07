Attorney Anne Donohue, mom of two Loudoun County Public School students, announced April 4 her bid to run for the At-large seat of the Loudoun County School Board.
“I’m running for School Board to protect kids, support teachers and staff, and make evidenced-based decisions focusing on the best interests of the students of Loudoun County. I will ensure that all students are mentally, emotionally, and physically safe in school,” Donohue stated in her announcement.
According to the announcement, Donohue grew up in the Midwest attending public schools. She said she knows the value that a great public education provides. Donohue attended college in Virginia and became a prosecutor. She’s been an attorney for the federal government since 2014. She also teaches at the George Washington University Law School, according to the press release.
She wrote she believes a robust public education system not only benefits students but helps to build a strong and safe community, and promised to build consensus and strengthen the public school system “to ensure that our community values are represented and that every student has the opportunity to succeed,” according to the release.
“I support equality, inclusiveness, and diversity, and will push to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. I will fight for gun violence prevention and against censorship, and I’ll always put the wellbeing of Loudoun County students, teachers, and staff, as the highest priority,” she stated.
Donohue is also a youth sports coach, a volunteer with Loudoun Moms Demand Action, the Loudoun NAACP member and a member of the Loudoun Chorale and St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church.
She and her husband Ian and their children have lived in the Leesburg area since 2014. Learn more at anneforatlarge.com.
