Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Avram Fechter on Monday issued a statement decrying spending from a conservative Super PAC, Mission America PAC, supporting Elizabeth Lancaster in her Democratic primary seeking to unseat Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj.
The group spent $50,177, evenly split between anti-Biberaj and pro-Lancaster expenditures, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Fechter said the spending appears aimed to get non-traditional Democrats to vote in the primary, which he said mirrors a similar effort by Fairfax Republicans in that county’s Democratic primary.
The PAC’s previous donors were the Republican Senate majority funds of Oklahoma and Kansas. Its next donation disclosures are not due until July.
“The Loudoun County Democratic Committee is prohibited from making endorsements in contested Democratic Primaries, but I, as Chair, have a duty to inform our members when it appears Republican ‘dark money’ is attempting to interfere in our primaries,” Fechter stated. “I call on all Loudoun County voters who want to ensure that candidates who represent the values of and principles of the Democratic Party win our primaries to ensure that they vote on or before June 20th.”
Virginia has open primaries, meaning voters can vote in whichever primary they choose.
Meanwhile, Lancaster’s campaign committee, Lancaster 4 Loudoun, appears to have missed another campaign finance disclosure deadline. The committee filed legally required campaign fundraising and spending disclosures more than a month late, and with information missing from every donor listing.
The committee’s first quarter report, which was due April 17, was filed June 3. Once filed, the report reflected $4,735 in fundraising and no campaign spending.
The next quarterly report was due Monday, June 12, but so far does not appear in the state Department of Elections’ online database of campaign finance reports. It’s the last reporting deadline before the primary June 20.
Late filing of those disclosures is punishable by a civil fine of up to $500. Any subsequent late filings in the same election cycle are penalized with a $1,000 fine.
In the most recent quarter Biberaj’s campaign reported $163,838 in fundraising and $292,235 in spending such as on consultants, organizing, campaign software, events and advertising.
Biberaj was her own second-largest donor of the quarter, giving $40,000 to her campaign. Her largest donor was Hasan Biberaj of New York real estate firm Morgan Barrington, who gave $75,000 last quarter bringing his total contributions this election cycle to $115,000.
The next-largest donors were Sabria Biberaj of Falls Church, who gave $5,000, and Demand Justice PAC, a federal hybrid PAC which gave $5,000.
Lancaster did not respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.