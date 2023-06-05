Early voting in the June 20 primary is well underway as Democratic voters finalize their picks for party nominee in the November general election.
Voters now are voting in Democratic primaries in the 26th House of Delegates District between Kannan Srinivasan and Sirisha Kompalli, the 31st Senate District between Zach Cummings and Russett Perry, in the 32nd Senate District between Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) and Ibraheem Samirah, and for Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney between incumbent Buta Biberaj and Elizabeth Lancaster.
Republicans face no primary elections in Loudoun this year. On the School Board and town council, candidates are not nominated by political parties, although the parties often make endorsements.
Early voting in the primaries began on May 5. Polls are opewn on primary election day, June 20, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Other deadlines for primary voters are also coming up. Friday, June 9 is the last day to request a ballot be mailed, and Saturday, June 17 is the last day to vote early in person.
Loudoun County has also implemented new state and local election districts along with some changes to voting precincts following the most recent redistricting. Find your polling place at loudoun.gov/197/Where-is-my-Polling-Place, and find maps of election districts here.
Come November, the county will see elections in every House of Delegates and state Senate district and every county-level office, including the Loudoun Clerk of the Circuit Court’s eight-year term, along with some town council and mayoral seats in Loudoun towns. At the county level that includes all nine seats on both the Board of Supervisors and the School Board along with the five constitutional officers, the Clerk, Sheriff, Treasurer, Commissioner of the Revenue and Commonwealth’s Attorney.
That means Loudoun voters will vote in at least 14 races: a House of Delegates district, a state Senate district, all five county constitutional officers, a district and at-large seat on both the School Board and Board of Supervisors, and up to three candidates for Soil and Water Conservation District director. With Town Council seats on the ballot in Middleburg, Round Hill, Purcellville and Lovettsville, some town residents will vote for more.
Without another change to Loudoun elections, there will never be as many county races on the ballot again—this year, School Board members elected in the Broad Run, Algonkian, Dulles, Leesburg and Sterling districts will serve only two-year terms as the School Board begins staggered elections for their four-year terms.
There are 66 candidates running for office in Loudoun so far this year, according to records provided by the Loudoun Office of Elections and Voter Registration, although some of those candidates still need to finish their paperwork. Four of those candidates will also likely drop out when they lose their party primary race.
There is still time for more candidates to jump into the November race. June 20 at 7 p.m. is also the deadline to file as a candidate for the November local elections, and for political parties to nominate a candidate. Candidates for the House of Delegates and state Senate have an extra week, until June 26, to file.
See sample primary ballots here.
See the Virginia Department of Elections’ Pocket Voter Guide, with ways to vote, dates to know, voter rights and what to expect at the polls here.
Learn more about voting in Loudoun at loudoun.gov/vote.
Swing for the fences and vote for Lancaster over Buta.
